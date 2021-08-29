Your easy commute to the golf course is here. Is across the street close enough? You don't play? Well, enjoy the view without the maintenance. They really do not build them like this anymore, with over 3000 finished square feet to top it off. Tons of flexibility and practical living space on over an acre of prime real estate. Your main level features a large living room with a FP and large picture window, providing tremendous natural light and a view of the golf course greenery. There is also a formal dining room and a large eat-in kitchen. Go up just a couple of steps to retire for the night in one of the 3 larger BR's, or one smaller, that is currently used as a study. From the main level you can access the lower level offering a large family room, with a built in bar/wet sink, half bath, laundry and a HUGE Rec room. There are so many nooks if you need to get away, or utilize it as functional space and even to bring everyone together. The entertaining options are endless from the front yard, lower screen porch, covered oversized carport, multiple level back patios, super spacious backyard, etc. There is a peek a boo mountain view when looking out towards the golf course, from the left, rear corner of the home. Come explore!
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Dunkin' in Waynesboro, which finally opened its doors Monday, will have its grand opening on Saturday morning.
- Updated
Despite the outcome of Friday night’s game — Fort lost to Turner Ashby — it was unforgettable night for the students in the student section.
- Updated
No children were present at the time of the stabbing.
- Updated
Once completed, the warehouse will be leased out to a national retailer.
- Updated
A collision between two vehicles last week has resulted in the death of an Augusta County woman.
- Updated
An update to the city code that proposes limiting the number of cats and dogs residents can have, and bans roosters, sparked spirited comment Monday night.
- Updated
Even short-handed the Riverheads football program is still a powerhouse.
WATCH NOW: Video of 'abduction' outside Target store in Virginia was actually 6 teens in an SUV with only 5 seats
- Updated
The surveillance video from a Target store in Midlothian appears to show a disturbing scene: a teenage girl approaches an SUV that has slowed to a stop outside the store and, after a conversation with someone inside, walks to the rear of the vehicle, where she suddenly is grabbed by one of the passengers and placed into the trunk area.
- Updated
Stuarts Draft native and Fishburne quarterback Chase Altis is looking to change the team culture at the military school in Waynesboro.
- Updated
The Virginia Department of Health has recommended Amherst County Public Schools temporarily close all of its secondary schools starting Thursday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.