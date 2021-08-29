4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $350,000

Your easy commute to the golf course is here. Is across the street close enough? You don't play? Well, enjoy the view without the maintenance. They really do not build them like this anymore, with over 3000 finished square feet to top it off. Tons of flexibility and practical living space on over an acre of prime real estate. Your main level features a large living room with a FP and large picture window, providing tremendous natural light and a view of the golf course greenery. There is also a formal dining room and a large eat-in kitchen. Go up just a couple of steps to retire for the night in one of the 3 larger BR's, or one smaller, that is currently used as a study. From the main level you can access the lower level offering a large family room, with a built in bar/wet sink, half bath, laundry and a HUGE Rec room. There are so many nooks if you need to get away, or utilize it as functional space and even to bring everyone together. The entertaining options are endless from the front yard, lower screen porch, covered oversized carport, multiple level back patios, super spacious backyard, etc. There is a peek a boo mountain view when looking out towards the golf course, from the left, rear corner of the home. Come explore!