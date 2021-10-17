DREAMY picturesque Augusta County farmhouse complete with four board fencing! Walnut, Maple and Apple Trees adorn this huge well over an acre lot with a super awesome relaxing screened patio shelter! Tons of space to entertain inside and out with porches galore and plenty of decking! This home is deceiving, you must see inside--OVER 3500 SQUARE FEET!! Very large detached garage and HUGE shed just adds to the abundant value of this home! This beauty has hardwood floors, a first floor master bedroom, renovated baths, an ENCHANTING kitchen. GIANT finished basement with fantastic family room, full bath and exterior entrance. This is the STORYBOOK HOME you've been waiting for!
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $364,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 61-yard-old man was assaulted with pepper spray by juveniles in September.
- Updated
BRIDGEWATER — The yards are a bit tougher to come by and finding the end zone isn’t quite as easy, but former Riverheads High School star Zac …
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
- Updated
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
- Updated
Have you ever wondered about the painted quilt-like squares hung on outdoor buildings and barns in Augusta County?
- Updated
The late-morning sprinkles weren't an ideal start in the return of the 50th annual Virginia Fall Foliage Art Show, but they weren't going to stop artists from displaying their work or the attendees who were looking to buy it .
Virginia's COVID cases have declined for a month straight — again. But numbers are twice as high as last year.
- Updated
The coronavirus in Virginia is retreating once again after a four-month surge that reached a single-day high of nearly 4,500 new infections last month.
- Updated
Amélie Candelier is looking to spread awareness about the disease she's lived with since she was eight years old.
- Updated
Stable Craft Brewing was awarded the 2021 Ordinary Award for ‘Brewery of the Year in Virginia’ by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association at their annual Ordinary awards dinner and ceremony at the Richmond Omni Hotel on October 4.
- Updated
The Storm scored all 21 of their points in the first half en route to a 21-7 Shenandoah District victory over the Fort Defiance Indians.