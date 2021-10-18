Welcome home to this beautiful colonial in the Fairway Hills neighborhood in Waynesboro! When you walk in the front door, you can head down the hall to the newly remodeled eat-in kitchen with beautiful white cabinetry and engineered quartz counters along with plenty of room for the whole family to cook together. Upstairs in the large master suite, you will find a newly updated master bath with a gorgeous walk-in shower. You will also find three more nicely sized bedrooms upstairs as well. When you walk down the steps to the basement, you will come into an amazing room with the feel of being inside of a ship. The ceiling work will amaze you, and the built in captains bed will certainly bring a smile to your face. The basement offers plenty of storage as well. Outside, you will enjoy a lovely gazebo adjoining the patio complete with a large water fountain to enjoy. This home is located in a wonderful neighborhood, but still close to all the amenities you will need. This home is sure to please, so book your showing right away!
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $365,000
