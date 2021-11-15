Classic all-brick split level home in the heart of Stratford Farms/Pelham subdivision. 3124sf of finished space on two levels offering 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Huge eat-in kitchen connected to a 3 season enclosed back porch. Pine floors throughout main level, new luxury vinyl plank flooring in upstairs baths. Formal dining room and large living room with wood-burning fireplace. Lower level provides more gathering space with a large family room and another wood-burning fireplace. Guest suite with full bath including new tile walk-in shower. Mud room entrance direct from driveway. Multi-system heating with baseboard, heat pump and gas backup. Gas furnace @9yrs old, hot water heater @4yrs old, Bosch heat pump @1yr old. Storage shed with electric and kitchen garden in large, inviting back yard. Mature half acre lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $369,900
