DREAMY picturesque Augusta County farmhouse complete with four board fencing! Walnut, Maple and Apple Trees adorn this huge well over an acre lot with a super awesome relaxing screened patio shelter! Tons of space to entertain inside and out with porches galore and plenty of decking! This home is deceiving, you must see inside--OVER 3500 SQUARE FEET!! Very large detached garage and HUGE shed just adds to the abundant value of this home! This beauty has hardwood floors, a first floor master bedroom, renovated baths, an ENCHANTING kitchen. GIANT finished basement with fantastic family room, full bath and exterior entrance. This is the STORYBOOK HOME you've been waiting for!
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $372,593
