4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $399,000

Fall in love with this stunning Farm House chalked full of upgrades and custom features, built in 2019 and purchased in March of 2020. Why wait for new construction when this home is still like-new? As you enter into the foyer from the front porch you will find a formal dining room with atrium windows, built-ins and a beautiful chandelier. The foyer then opens up to a great room featuring a vaulted ceiling with an oversized ceiling fan and gas fireplace with mantels & built-ins surround. Off the great room is the kitchen a cook is sure to enjoy - large island with extended countertop (enough for 4 chairs), granite counters, beautiful soft closing wood cabinetry, gas range, stainless appliances & coffee bar. Main floor owner's suite with an impressive en suite including a water closet, dual vanities with granite tops, custom cabinetry, a walk-in closet, and a frameless tile shower with multiple shower heads as well as a rainfall head. Three additional bedrooms upstairs all featuring ceiling fans, carpet and large closets plus a full bathroom & lots of storage space. Attached garage with built-in shelving & wifi garage door openers; covered back porch; fenced backyard. Conveniently located just minutes to schools, shopping and I-64.