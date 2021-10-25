 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $399,000

Create your own Robin Hood adventure in established Nottingham. This well maintained 2 level has so much to offer! The story begins with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, large 2 car garage, nice flowing kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, formal living and dining rooms and ample family room that leads to a relaxing screened porch. It continues with the fenced backyard that adjoins a wooded area, creating a Sherwood Forest like atmosphere. Expansion potential in partially finished basement and walk up attic. Gas furnace and heat pump 5 yrs old. Convenient to shopping, dining and I-64. Spectacular view of the Blue Ridge completes this enchanting tale.

