This home is a great example of a quality built home and you can feel it throughout. Located in the desired Pelham Neighborhood of Waynesboro, VA on Huntington Place. This 4 BR, 2.5 BTH offers a traditional layout with the dining and formal living rooms at the front of the home, yet a more casual living space in the back of the home with kitchen open to eating area and family room. Enjoy special features like the fireplace in the family room, full basement with a huge finished family room (ask Agent for notes on heat source), relax on the screen porch in the quaint fenced back yard and so much more. There is a front driveway and rear driveway to rear load garage for privacy. The garage opens to the driveway that is in the cul-de-sac which provides safety for bike riding, etc. So much to offer, just add your personal cosmetic touches.
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stuarts Draft certainly showed how to get pumped for the postseason Tuesday night.
A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College may suffer from undiagnosed schizophrenia, his attorney told a judge Wednesday in Harrisonburg.
If the team's goal is to be playing its best basketball heading into the postseason, the Riverheads Gladiators are right on schedule.
Full-court press: Waynesboro girls basketball coach Skylar Napier raises awareness, funds for fight against pediatric cancer
CANCELLING FRIDAY'S GAME was never an option for Skylar Napier.
Staunton boys basketball team beats Fort Defiance in overtime to claim final seed in Region 3C Tournament
It was a win-or-go-home scenario, and neither Staunton or Fort wanted to go home.
Waynesboro city government is on a mission to retain the public safety workers who protect the city’s more than 20,000 residents.
Riverheads senior wrestler Jude Robson completed his phenomenal career on the mat for the Gladiators, winning his third consecutive individual championship.
Coleman Shelton, of the Los Angeles Rams, was the reason for the most recent family gathering.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
Grace Christian pulled off a shocker Saturday as the Warriors stunned the previously unbeaten Regents School Lions.