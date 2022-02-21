This home is a great example of a quality built home and you can feel it throughout. Located in the desired Pelham Neighborhood of Waynesboro, VA on Huntington Place. This 4 BR, 2.5 BTH offers a traditional layout with the dining and formal living rooms at the front of the home, yet a more casual living space in the back of the home with kitchen open to eating area and family room. Enjoy special features like the fireplace in the family room, full basement with a huge finished family room (ask Agent for notes on heat source), relax on the screen porch in the quaint fenced back yard and so much more. There is a front driveway and rear driveway to rear load garage for privacy. The garage opens to the driveway that is in the cul-de-sac which provides safety for bike riding, etc. So much to offer, just add your personal cosmetic touches.
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $399,900
