4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $424,900

Load up the golf clubs for this country club living on a secluded lot in a quiet cul-de-sac with .87 acre to spread out! Don't miss the beautiful built ins throughout. This all brick house is perfect for entertaining inside or out! Large lot with raised garden beds, shed, pear trees, berry bushes and grapes. Enjoy meals in the enclosed porch or out in the sunshine on the raised deck. Something for everyone - even basketball in the courtyard style driveway. There's even 955 square feet in the basement to be turned into extra living space. So much storage space! This home is just waiting for your updates! Enter basement through the garage. Close to shopping and I64