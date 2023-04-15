Desired one level living, open floor plan in Augusta County, VA. Come join the Oakbridge Community, centrally located to all shopping essentials, Augusta Health and quick access to I-64. This home has an open floorplan, with a flex space that can be used as a formal dining room, office or play area. The supersized kitchen is complete with granite countertops, a large island with sitting space, stainless steel appliances, a built in butlers pantry and so much more. The owners suite makes the start and end of each day a pleasurable experience with an oversized walk in shower, walk in closet and space for all your furniture. There are two other main level bedrooms, a 4th room that can be used as a den, office or non-conforming bedroom and an additional bonus room on the second level. Between the indoor and outdoor space, the sweet mountain view on clear days off of the deck and the sidewalks, this home and neighborhood package have it all! Schedule your tour today!