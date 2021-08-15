4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $450,000

Do not miss out on your opportunity to own a piece of history! This Sears Modern Kit Home from 1932 retains its charm with the original hardwood floors, trim, hardware and fixtures. The living room features a Jotul woodstove and vaulted ceilings. An addition seamlessly blends the old with the new including a spacious chef's kitchen with granite counters, Mexican tile floor and plentiful natural light. The terrace level would function beautifully as an in-law or guest suite with a living area, bedroom, bathroom and work out room. The property is a park like setting adjacent to the river complete with an in-ground pool, hardscaping and mature landscaping. The entire property has been meticulously designed and maintained.