Three bedrooms, owners suite on the main level and a 21x15 BONUS ROOM (could be oversized bedroom) on the second level, all on a great lot with a pretty mountain view from extended deck. This home offers energy efficient features such as extra insulation, spray foam in attic, conditioned crawl space, energy star windows and appliances, LED lighting, etc. Enjoy waking every morning in your large main level owners suite, which boasts a luxury walk in tile shower, that provides a little extra space than most. Just around the corner you can grab your first cup of joe in your bright and open kitchen. This kitchen has marble countertops, tile backsplash, a large eat in island and plenty of cabinet storage. The kitchen is open to the family room and dining area, which has sliding doors to the large Trex deck allowing for many entertaining opportunities. On the second level you'll find two nice sized bedrooms and the bonus room, which is perfect for another tv room, rec room, gym, office or a combo of all. Enjoy this sidewalk filled neighborhood for dog walking, the fully fenced back yard and the serene view from the ideal hangout and grilling deck. Centrally located to I-64, Augusta Health, grocery and retail shopping and so much more!