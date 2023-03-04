Oaktree Builders, King D Model is completed! Oakbridge Neighborhood (part of Bridgeport Subdivision) of Waynesboro, VA. This neighborhood is centrally located next to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, Hospitals, I-64 and I-81 and offers the Augusta County School District and tax rate. The sidewalks offer the access to stay connected with your neighbors and enjoy the neighborhood, while still maintaining your privacy. This one level home features 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom is over the 2 car garage), 2 bathrooms, a large open floor plan with a home office plus covered porches. This home features luxury vinyl plank throughout, built in drop off zone, Quartz counter tops, large island with breakfast bar, vaulted ceiling in living room/kitchen, dual vanities and title shower in master bath and much more. If this one is not your style start your own custom build now. Ask your agent about incentives. Open every Sunday 1-3 pm.
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $499,900
