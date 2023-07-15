Lots of HOME to LOVE! Over 3,500 sq ft spread out on a main, second & basement level in a sought after Augusta County neighborhood. Single level living possible with a no step entry & spacious owner's suite on the main level. Upgrades include luxury vinyl plank throughout, a customized floorplan that you will fall in love with, large drop zone & double entry garage. Upgraded kitchen with plenty of white cabinetry, quartz counters w/backsplash, stainless gas range/appliances & oversized bar seating island. Private owner's suite tucked away features it's own bathroom w/walk-in shower, double vanity, water closet & walk-in closet with upgraded built-ins. The main level also features an open floor plan w/elevated ceilings, laundry/mud-room area, office space and half bath that will make you want to entertain. The lower level has generously sized family room, bedroom, full bathroom, exercise room, hidden sauna/spa room & storage. The second level features two bedrooms with plenty of closet space & another full bathroom. Plenty of outdoor space with the front porch, back covered deck and lower level patio on almost 1/2 an acre. The two car garage & shed adds storage. City convenience with county taxes... the one you've been waiting for!