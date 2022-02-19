4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $499,900

This King D, Oaktree Builders Homes Model Home is built and ready for you to tour! Now is your opportunity to check out an already constructed home in the Oakbridge Neighborhood of Waynesboro, VA. This neighborhood is centrally located next to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, Hospitals, I-64 and I-81 and offers the Augusta County School District and tax rate. The sidewalks offer the access to stay connected with the neighbors and enjoy the neighborhood, while still maintaining your privacy. Homes starting at $359,900.00 with top of the line standard finishes, Builder has a $5000.00 incentive, through the end of Feb, that can be used for upgrades. There are currently 11 floorplans available to choose from and they can be customized to suit your lifestyle. Whether you are looking for one level or multi-level living, there is a plan for you. Lots are going fast, especially those with mountain views! Open Houses held every Sunday from 1-3pm. Looking forward to seeing you soon.