4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $525,000

This PEARL CERTIFIED PLATINUM HOME assures this beautiful home is energy efficient, healthy, and comfortable! When you walk into this stunning home, expect to be wowed by the large foyer with a gorgeous stairway, spectacular archway and detailed woodwork by talented craftsmen. This custom home has a ton of windows allowing for natural lighting and beautiful designer upgrades. The home office has 12' ceilings, a great outdoor view and can also be used as an additional bedroom. The woodworking details in the dining room are highlighted by a beaded crystal chandelier. Under the stairwell are two separate, charming niches. Stepping through the archway into the living area, you are greeted by a cathedral ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace with marble surround. The Chef's kitchen has a large island with a lot of storage and a gorgeous white marble top. The wine bar, pantry, stainless steel appliances and a charming built-in bench in the breakfast area make the kitchen even more spectacular. As you step outside onto the beautiful covered back porch, there is a stone patio and a newly landscaped yard. Enjoy outdoor entertaining all year long. The main level Master Suite has a luxurious bath with heated floors, soaking tub large walk-