DREAM home alert! Better than new, move in ready home in Fishersville/Stuarts Draft location on just over 5 acres!! One owner custom built perfection feels like you are walking into a dollhouse, "Joanna Gaines" style inside is fresh & bright, amazing flow floor plan with a 2 car garage! Enormous gourmet kitchen will make the cook of the family smile.. bedrooms upstairs are oversized AND even has a bonus room! FULL unfinished basement is full of natural light and begging to be finished, even roughed in for bath... 5 acres of level lawn is perfect for the elbow room you crave, all this on a low traffic road in the county. Super close to I64 for commuters too! One of a kind- act FAST!
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $529,900
