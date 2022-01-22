4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $575,000

Move in Ready! Beautiful New Construction in Waynesboro’s sought after, Pelham East. Brick and Hardi Plank exterior and Easy 1-story living with Finished Bonus Room with ½ Bath! Kitchen features beautiful center island with eating space, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances with cooktop and double wall ovens. Split bedroom plan includes 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Primary suite has large freestanding soaker tub and tile shower. Bamboo flooring throughout main living areas with tile in laundry and baths. Gas fireplace in spacious open living room. Covered rear deck with ceiling fan that's perfect for entertaining. Easement for driveway adjoining property.