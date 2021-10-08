 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $599,900

First time EVER on the market! One owner custom built home in a prime county Location! One of the first lots in Warren Oaks, perfectly level & manicured 5 acre lot convenient to everything! Home offers rocking chair front porch, hardwood floors and main floor master! Full of natural light, huge family room open to the kitchen... 3 more spacious bedrooms upstairs! Wonderful floor plan offering over 2400 sq ft AND a full unfinished basement for future expansion if need be. Now, the 40x60 det. garage is definitely going to seal the deal for you, complete with a loft area, this will house a RV, tractor AND that hot rod, it too offers 2400 sq ft! "Garage Mahal" will be the envy of all your friends.. don't miss this rare opportunity!

