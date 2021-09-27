 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $339,900

This charming and unique home located on the 16th green of Devils Knob Loop offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bath and lots of character. Two Master Bedroom Suites each with entry to back deck. Updated Kitchen with all Appliances and Dining Area, plus an inviting Family Room with Stone Fireplace! Separate Billiard Room in lower back level of home for entertainment and fun, while watching the golfers from the back deck. The exterior of the home had recently been painted last year. This home is ready for a new roof and windows, therefore the owners are selling "As Is" and have priced the home with those items of need in mind. This home has had a great rental history in the past and could also serve as a family getaway retreat! Fall and Winter Activities Around the Corner..Don't Miss Out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert