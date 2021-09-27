This charming and unique home located on the 16th green of Devils Knob Loop offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bath and lots of character. Two Master Bedroom Suites each with entry to back deck. Updated Kitchen with all Appliances and Dining Area, plus an inviting Family Room with Stone Fireplace! Separate Billiard Room in lower back level of home for entertainment and fun, while watching the golfers from the back deck. The exterior of the home had recently been painted last year. This home is ready for a new roof and windows, therefore the owners are selling "As Is" and have priced the home with those items of need in mind. This home has had a great rental history in the past and could also serve as a family getaway retreat! Fall and Winter Activities Around the Corner..Don't Miss Out!
4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $339,900
