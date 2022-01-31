Spacious townhouse living with views over the Devils Knob golf course to the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge beyond . A terrific value for the space. The open design offers a living room with wood burning fireplace, four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and multiple decks. Easy access to all the Wintergreen Club amenities. Shenandoah Ridges provide great privacy for a large family, or for a couple of families to share.
4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $449,000
