4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $489,000

Stylish contemporary nestled in the woods with direct golf course access! Truly a beautiful setting with seasonal mountain views AND views of the golf course without compromising on privacy. Privacy is further enhanced with the adjoining lot included in the sale. Enjoy resort/mountain life with rare opportunities such as having nearly level lots and a garage. Many extras to include: open flow in the heart of home (great room/dining/kitchen) for gathering and entertaining, 1st floor master bedroom suite, ideal multi-family or guest spaces with bedrooms and full baths on every level, floor to ceiling windows to enjoy nature and natural light, stunning stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with Oak cabinets, screened porch, covered front porch, full length back deck, storage or kid’s play area from stairwell access, fiber internet available, and more. Sold fully furnished with a few exclusions!