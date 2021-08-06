The prestigious Chestnut Place section of Wintergreen provides beautiful seasonal views of the mountains and the ski slopes in the distance. Enjoy these from the large decks on two levels. Main level offers a design with kitchen, dining room and living room flowing together that makes it ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. Living room is accented with cathedral wood ceiling and floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Second stone fireplace is in the Master Bedroom, and the Master Bath has a jacuzzi tub. Upper level is private with bedroom and bath that could be a 2nd MBR suite. Property owner swimming pool is minutes away with hiking trails to the Shamokin Gorge close by. Granite counters in kitchen and all baths, new carpet, furn. Brand new NEW ROOF! Decks and walkways have been recently sanded and stained. Driveway has been re graded and re rocked.
4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $525,000
