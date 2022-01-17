4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $574,000

This corner lot home with great rock cropping's in the yard is like New, 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a 2 car garage is close to the AT- Appalachian Trail for hiking. The home has 2 levels: 1st floor master bedroom, living room, Dining room, kitchen with stainless appliances and sunroom, hardwood floors throughout and gas fireplace, 2nd floor has another Family room with full bath, Lower level is a walkout with windows , fully finished with 2 bedrooms, full bath, laundry room and another great family room w a gas fireplace, the 2 car garage has a finished bonus room above with heat (Flooring needs adding). Asphalt drive is another plus and an extensive rock retaining wall front and side of the property. Well maintained. This won't last long!!