4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $679,000

One of the most spectacular view lots at Wintergreen! Sweeping views of the Rockfish Valley and Eagles Swoop slope from this home perched high along the prestigious Devils Knob Loop. Bright, open floor plan with hardwood flooring, wall of windows/doors, gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Updated baths, kitchen counters & appliances and tasteful furnishings make this move-in ready! Lot value alone is well over $300,000. Lower level basement suite with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, & sitting area offers rental opportunities. Mini split heating/cooling systems added to upper and lower areas. Windows and doors have been replaced. Don't miss this unique property! Call today to schedule your appointment!