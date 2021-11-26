One of the most spectacular view lots at Wintergreen! Sweeping views of the Rockfish Valley and Eagles Swoop slope from this home perched high along the prestigious Devils Knob Loop. Bright, open floor plan with hardwood flooring, wall of windows/doors, gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Updated baths, kitchen counters & appliances and tasteful furnishings make this move-in ready! Lot value alone is well over $300,000. Lower level basement suite with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, & sitting area offers rental opportunities. Mini split heating/cooling systems added to upper and lower areas. Windows and doors have been replaced. Don't miss this unique property! Call today to schedule your appointment!
4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $679,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Dr. Valerie Weiss had such affection for the dogs and cats she saw at the Animal Hospital of Waynesboro, she would get down on the floor to treat them.
My advice to Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County is to pull back the proposal to out-source the Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center.
- Updated
The city’s Decoration Trail is set to return for the second consecutive year, while Waynesboro’s Christmas parade is primed to return after it had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
Stuarts Draft head football coach Nathan Floyd has built a winning culture at Stuarts Draft — his Cougar squad will compete for a third consecutive regional football championship on Friday — but he’s also concerned about what lessons the team is learning off the field.
The 2021 All News Virginian cheerleader of the year is Eryn Fitzgerald of Stuarts Draft.
Lassiter: Bond between Riverheads player and her mom grows after she becomes coach of her volleyball team
- Updated
Amy Moore and Dayton Moore — the mother-daughter combo that helped lead Riverheads to a fourth consecutive state championship appearance — say this season was an amazing experience.
- Updated
A new type of business has launched in the area now that state legislation allows adults 21 and older to possess small amounts of marijuana and grow plants at home.
Stuart Draft’s Tammy Carter is the 2021 News Virginian cheerleading coach of the year.
- Updated
In a win-or-go-home playoff football scenario, Stuarts Draft’s defense bent a couple of times but never broke.
Buffalo Gap football team to face Riverheads in Region 1B championship after beating Central-Lunenburg
- Updated
The Region 1B championship game will feature two familiar Augusta County rivals after second-seeded Buffalo Gap defeated third-seeded Central-Lunenburg on Friday.