4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $699,000

From the moment you arrive you will know you have found something truly special! This elegant, Frank Loyd Wright style, mountain home was designed by the owner/architect who supervised the construction and was a craftsman.Thoughtfully designed with every attention to detail & built with the highest quality materials & craftsmanship throughout, it is the perfect marriage of wood, stone, glass, light and nature. The spacious open and light filled main level has 180 degrees of floor to ceiling glass, cathedral ceilings with accent wood paneling, wood and tile floor, and massive wraparound stone fireplace.There are handsome custom designed Mahogany cabinets thru out living, entry, baths, bar & kitchen. In the gourmet kitchen they house Thermidor, Bosch and Wolfe appliances. Leading off the dining room is a multi tiered deck with covered porch for dining. The large master opens to a beautiful spa like master bath, walk in closet, home office alcove and a new deck ideal for a hot tub. Upstairs are 2 spacious BRS and 2 Baths & loft. Downstairs a 4th BR & bath and partially finished family room ready for your own personality. You will love the treed privacy in summer, gorgeous colors in fall and the mountains opening up in winter! A gem!