Blending contemporary clean lines and post and beam mountain design this spectacular, like new home is just what you were hoping to find! Light, airy, open and spacious and built with the highest quality materials and workmanship, this will be a home you and your family will enjoy for years to come! Situated on a private corner on a quiet cul de sac you will enjoy beautiful sunsets, day hikes on the Old Appalachian Trail just a 2 min walk away and relaxing evenings by the fire! The main level includes an open kitchen with handsome cabinets, granite counters, eat at bar, spacious dining area, bay breakfast nook, large pantry, a cathedral wood paneled ceiling great room with gorgeous stone fireplace and wall of windows, a large master bedroom, custom tiled master bath and powder room. Upstairs are 2 ample bedrooms, bath and loft area. Downstairs, with its own entrance, has a second living area with stone fireplace, kitchen, laundry, bedroom and bath. Other special features include hardwood and tile floors through out, paved drive, oversized garage, two large decks, upper with retractable awning, and stair lifts. This lovingly maintained and attractively furnished home is turn key and move in ready. Its the perfect Wintergreen home!
4 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $725,000
