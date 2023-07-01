This beautiful mountain home has many upgraded features & extra touches making it perfect for year round living, or a second home. It is situated along Devils Knob Loop on a nearly level (double) lot. Open floor plan is ideal for entertaining family or friends. Large kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, wine rack and breakfast bar. Living room features a stone, gas burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Spacious owner suite on the main level with ensuite bath - tiled shower, jetted tub, dual vanities and walk-in closets. The main level also offers a home office/den and half bath. The upper level has 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. Lovely screened porch overlooking the private rear yard & natural stone patio. A 2 car attached garage is another wonderful bonus this home offers that many do not.