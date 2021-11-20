5 Bedroom Home in Afton - $489,000

Classicly designed home situated in the heart of Afton on 2.45 acres with mountain views! Home features an open living area with gas fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, island/bar and pantry space. Main level also has a home office, bedroom & full bath. The spacious master suite is on the upper level with a walk-in closet & private bath featuring a shower plus jacuzzi tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms & a full bath on this level. Dual zone heating/cooling system and solar panels for extra efficiency. Attached 2 car garage. Nearly level yard with multiple established gardening spots. A charming antique barn for storage or converting to a "she shed", and a 13x28 shed with electricity. No HOA or restrictions!