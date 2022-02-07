5 Bedroom Home in Afton - $725,000

Location! Awesome small hobby farm/home. This property is just far enough away from the big city woes, but close enough to all the conveniences of town, including UVA Hospital and amazing entertainment. The sturdy brick, ranch-style home has 2,045 sf finished upstairs and 1,797 sf finished in the walk-out basement that includes a full in-law suite, large family room, an additional bed room...and a fall out shelter! This 5.82 acres of pasture, mixed forests, vegetable gardens, mature orchard, comes with large chicken coop, goat enclosure, dog run, private swimming pool, and mature landscaping with antique farm machine displays. The double garage/work shed has a heat system and there are two additional storage sheds. See the Home and Property Notes in Documents.