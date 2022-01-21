 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Afton - $949,900

5 Bedroom Home in Afton - $949,900

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for location, serenity, and small farming with approximately 9.15 acres of pasture, mixed forests, vegetable gardens, orchard, a well designed chicken coop, goat enclosure and dog run. A southern exposure enhances this productive and scenic land. The property also has a double garage/work shed, pool, storage sheds and much more. The ranch house has 2,045 sf finished upstairs and another finished 1,797 sf in the walk-out basement that boasts a full in-law suite, large family room, and an additional bed room. There is even a fall-out shelter! Owner is a past contractor and licensed HVAC technician and has kept all systems in top shape.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert