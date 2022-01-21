This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for location, serenity, and small farming with approximately 9.15 acres of pasture, mixed forests, vegetable gardens, orchard, a well designed chicken coop, goat enclosure and dog run. A southern exposure enhances this productive and scenic land. The property also has a double garage/work shed, pool, storage sheds and much more. The ranch house has 2,045 sf finished upstairs and another finished 1,797 sf in the walk-out basement that boasts a full in-law suite, large family room, and an additional bed room. There is even a fall-out shelter! Owner is a past contractor and licensed HVAC technician and has kept all systems in top shape.
5 Bedroom Home in Afton - $949,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fishburne's wrestling coach Terry Waters surpasses 400 career victories, will be inducted into Hall of Fame
Having just surpassed the 400-career win mark, Fishburne Military School's wrestling coach Terry Waters continues to make a lasting impact in the Shenandoah Valley.
It is hard to describe how dysfunctional the Staunton City Council appears to be to those watching it's handling of the courthouse.
"This team has been the bridesmaid all year, but never the bride," said FDHS head coach Gary Kinzer. "Today, we finally got married."
The Little Giants staged an epic fourth-quarter comeback Friday night.
Trailing by seven at the half, Wilson Memorial exploded offensively in the second half en route to a 68-54 victory over Riverheads on Friday night.
The applicants are Carolyn S. Bragg, Lauren L. Griffin, Douglas C. Ramsey and Stephen P. Troxell.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued nine executive orders and two executive directives on Saturday. Among other things, the actions end statewide mask mandates in public schools, rescind the statewide COVID vaccine mandate for state workers and curtail how schools can teach students about racism.
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
Ben Cline will be up for reelection, and regardless of who his opponent might be, the best thing that could happen to us is for Cline to be defeated.
Pressure defense plus quality shooting was the recipe for success in the first half for the Green Hornets.