Rare custom build opportunity in Western Albemarle with 270 degree mountain views and a private setting. Build your dream home on this rural lot with no HOA. This unique property features a nearly level and elevated building site that is optimal to take in the beautiful views overlooking a private pond. The back of the property borders Dollins Creek and open bottom land with beautiful rock outcroppings. Surrounded by other new custom homes on large rural lots in this fabulous enclave is an opportunity that doesn't come along often. Fiber optic internet is available. See MLS #630662 for land listing.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,870,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The grandparents of a 7-year-old girl who died in an attack by a Rottweiler at their Waynesboro residence last year, have pleaded guilty to ch…
Gail Reichert works as a city crossing guard for Westwood Hills Elementary School, wearing wacky hats to make kids smile everyday.
Grace Christian led by as many as 27 in the first half before ultimately winning 67-54 over their rivals in boys basketball action.
A Weyers Cave man and two juveniles have been charged with the theft of firearms found on Riverheads High School grounds.
The assessment notices were mailed to city residents on Tuesday.