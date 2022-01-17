FANTASTIC LOCATION, FANTASTIC LAYOUT, FANTASTIC HOME!!! Located in a neighborhood that's just minutes from the interstate and shopping. 3 plus acres of beautifully landscaped yard. Open concept living with spacious area for relaxing with the family or entertaining, complete with a gas log fireplace. Adjoining private sunroom with wide open views from the deck. Split bedroom plan and large master suite. 2.5 baths on the main level and an additional full bath and bedroom in the basement (perfect for those overnight guests). Huge, sunny walkout basement. TONS of storage space throughout the entire house! Large closets in every bedroom. Speculator house for entertaining, yet all the privacy and peacefulness you desire... beautiful sunsets and wildlife are bountiful! A must see!! Septic pumped November 2021
5 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $639,999
