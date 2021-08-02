5 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $790,000

EXTRAORDINARY! This stunning contemporary chalet, occupying a commanding ridge line site, will engender thoughts of the Rockies. The approximately 8000 sq. ft. will inspire you with its architectural and construction quality and detail. 2 master suites, each with stone fireplaces, and 3 additional bedrooms complement the expansive family living and recreational areas. The great room features an impressive stone fireplace, 30+ ft. cathedral ceiling and panoramic winter view west toward the Alleghenies. The 6+ acre setting is completely private, but provides ready access to shopping, dining, Augusta Health and I-64. This one of a kind residence was designed and constructed as a personal labor of love and work of art for the present owner.