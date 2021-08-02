 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $550,000

Plant your roots on Tadpole Ln! Over 4,300 square foot of practicality and taste. Spacious living room that features a fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen makes entertaining easy. Updated kitchen features tasteful back-splash, stainless steel appliances and island with induction range. Formal dining room separate from kitchen, laundry, half bath and bedroom all conveniently located on the main floor. 2nd story offers a massive owners suite with master bath that features a jetted soaking tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet and split double vanities. 4 additional bedrooms, full bath and bonus room that features a bar top. Full finished basement features a separate walkout, large living room, full bath and 3 large bonus rooms, that is the perfect space of a rec room or home office. Large wrap around porch overlooking 5 acres makes relaxing and soaking up panoramic views a breeze. Large stone patio located in backyard leads to vinyl swimming pool. This house is sure to check off all your boxes and MORE! Schedule YOUR tour TODAY!

