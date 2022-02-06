 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Middlebrook - $329,900

Hello Charming Farmhouse! Perfectly set on 6.75 beautiful acres in Middlebrook. Don't let the outside deter you, because the minute you walk in, you'll feel right at home.The impressive kitchen is updated and inviting, centered by built-in shelving and beautiful leather granite countertops. A spacious pantry and laundry area leads the way to a sprawling 6+ acre lot. The master bedroom is large with no lack of storage, including a HUGE walk-in closet. Fast internet available- with high speed capability. The bathroom has updated flooring, counters, and a beautiful tile and glass shower along with two separate entrances. With a little TLC this will make an owner’s retreat! This home is oozing with potential, let's make this house your home.

