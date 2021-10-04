5 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $2,292,500

Cardinal Rest – This exceptional 15,000sf custom home created with exquisite craftsman-ship and luxurious attention to detail, sits in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Wintergreen. Built by Robb Construction, the floor plan is open and perfect for entertaining. Eucalyptus flooring leads you past mahogany doors and foyer to the dining room with a wagon wheel ceiling and alabaster and bronze chandelier. The great room is stunning with a 19’ barrel ceiling and two-story Rumford stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen with wet bar, custom copper vessel sink from Italy, and butler’s pantry will delight you. Floor-to-ceiling mahogany creates warmth and elegance in the study. A sitting area and fireplace compliment the owner’s suite, and a fireplace near the bath invites relaxation. Located on the first floor, you also find a pool, sauna, and gym. A media and billiard room are located on the second level with three additional bedrooms. Wine cellar, banquet room with full bar, and apartment are on the terrace level. Entertaining continues outdoors with fire pit and grill on the upper patio and fireplace on the lower patio. For the most discerning buyer, Cardinal Rest is the perfect mountain retreat, or year-round primary residence.