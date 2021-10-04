 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $2,292,500

5 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $2,292,500

5 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $2,292,500

Cardinal Rest – This exceptional 15,000sf custom home created with exquisite craftsman-ship and luxurious attention to detail, sits in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Wintergreen. Built by Robb Construction, the floor plan is open and perfect for entertaining. Eucalyptus flooring leads you past mahogany doors and foyer to the dining room with a wagon wheel ceiling and alabaster and bronze chandelier. The great room is stunning with a 19’ barrel ceiling and two-story Rumford stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen with wet bar, custom copper vessel sink from Italy, and butler’s pantry will delight you. Floor-to-ceiling mahogany creates warmth and elegance in the study. A sitting area and fireplace compliment the owner’s suite, and a fireplace near the bath invites relaxation. Located on the first floor, you also find a pool, sauna, and gym. A media and billiard room are located on the second level with three additional bedrooms. Wine cellar, banquet room with full bar, and apartment are on the terrace level. Entertaining continues outdoors with fire pit and grill on the upper patio and fireplace on the lower patio. For the most discerning buyer, Cardinal Rest is the perfect mountain retreat, or year-round primary residence.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Historic gristmill to take spotlight at Mill Day
Local News

Historic gristmill to take spotlight at Mill Day

  • Updated

Mill Day is free and open to the public. In addition to having the rare opportunity to see a working gristmill, there will be traditional craft demonstrations, displays of antique farm equipment, games, farm tours, and hiking on the Marl Creek Trail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert