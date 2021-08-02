Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this exceptional 15,000sf custom home was created with exquisite craftsmanship and luxurious attention to detail. Built by Robb Construction, the floor plan is open and perfect for entertaining. Eucalyptus flooring leads you past mahogany doors and foyer to the dining room with a wagon wheel ceiling and alabaster and bronze chandelier. The great room is stunning, with 19' barrel ceiling and a two-story Rumford stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen with wet bar, custom copper vessel sink from Italy, and butler's pantry will delight you. Floor-to-ceiling mahogany creates warmth and elegance in the study. A sitting area and fireplace complement the owner's suite with luxuriously appointed bath inviting relaxation. Located on the first floor, you also find a pool, sauna, and gym. A media and billiard room are on the second level with three additional bedrooms. Wine cellar, banquet room w/ full bar, and apartment are on the terrace level. Entertaining continues outdoors; w/ fire pit and grill on the upper patio and fireplace on the lower patio. For the most discerning buyer, Cardinal Rest is the perfect mountain retreat or year-round primary residence. See on line brochure for more information.
5 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $2,700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The speakers who opposed the policies voiced concerns about safety issues, parental and privacy rights, and religious freedom.
- Updated
Jen Jones with the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center in Staunton said she was “heartbroken” by the school board’s decision and thinks transgender students will now not feel safe attending Augusta County schools.
- Updated
For folk musicians Robin and Linda Williams, the title track on their newest recording, set to be released Friday, has meaning on so many levels.
- Updated
Schools will follow the Virginia Department of Health’s recommendation, which states everyone will wear a mask in elementary schools because there is no vaccination available for children under the age of 12.
- Updated
Waynesboro police officers arrested a man around 10 p.m. Saturday after a short foot chase.
- Updated
Masks will be optional for students and staff at all grade levels in county schools for the 2021-22 school year.
- Updated
The list of speakers includes former University of Virginia and WNBA star Wendy Palmer, mental health therapist Lenise Mazyck and Jessica Carter, the all-time leading basketball scorer in Mary Baldwin University history.
- Updated
Shenandoah District football media day was held at Wilson Memorial High School on Wednesday, as players and coaches addressed the media to discuss the upcoming season.
- Updated
Summer should get a tad cooler soon said Cody Ledbetter of the National Weather Service in Sterling.
CDC calls for vaccinated people in areas with high COVID risk to mask up. In Virginia, that's most localities
- Updated
The pandemic is getting worse. The risk of the delta variant mutating into future strains that could evade vaccines is becoming a fearful possibility. And the U.S. has hit a wall in vaccinations.