5 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $2,700,000

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this exceptional 15,000sf custom home was created with exquisite craftsmanship and luxurious attention to detail. Built by Robb Construction, the floor plan is open and perfect for entertaining. Eucalyptus flooring leads you past mahogany doors and foyer to the dining room with a wagon wheel ceiling and alabaster and bronze chandelier. The great room is stunning, with 19' barrel ceiling and a two-story Rumford stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen with wet bar, custom copper vessel sink from Italy, and butler's pantry will delight you. Floor-to-ceiling mahogany creates warmth and elegance in the study. A sitting area and fireplace complement the owner's suite with luxuriously appointed bath inviting relaxation. Located on the first floor, you also find a pool, sauna, and gym. A media and billiard room are on the second level with three additional bedrooms. Wine cellar, banquet room w/ full bar, and apartment are on the terrace level. Entertaining continues outdoors; w/ fire pit and grill on the upper patio and fireplace on the lower patio. For the most discerning buyer, Cardinal Rest is the perfect mountain retreat or year-round primary residence. See on line brochure for more information.