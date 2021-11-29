5 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $679,000

Water and Mountain Views! Custom built with high ceilings and open flow; marvel at lake views throughout home and especially in the gourmet kitchen (island, pantry, breakfast nook, and recently renovated with granite countertops), two-story family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, and 1st floor master suite. Love the outdoors? Enjoy an exceptionally large parcel with fenced back yard (perfect for pets!) and tremendous outdoor living space with multiple decks and screened porch boasting wonderful lake views and mature trees for great privacy and shade. Live on one level and have ample room for guest with upstairs suite OR terrace level family and rec/exercise rooms. Extras: oversized garage with workshop, welcoming front porches, hardwood floors, dual heat system, abundant storage, fiber optic internet, and more.