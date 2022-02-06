 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $380,000

Circa 1812. Mint Spring Tavern / McKinney House. Rare offering of historic Rt. 11 stage coach. Stone spring house on the property still operational. Large garage/ workshop, and a former antique store all convey with the house. Original Wide plank floors, Large rooms and a slate floor in the sun room. This home is ready for a new owner to bring this home to it former glory. This property is being sold "As Is, Where Is".

