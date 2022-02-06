Circa 1812. Mint Spring Tavern / McKinney House. Rare offering of historic Rt. 11 stage coach. Stone spring house on the property still operational. Large garage/ workshop, and a former antique store all convey with the house. Original Wide plank floors, Large rooms and a slate floor in the sun room. This home is ready for a new owner to bring this home to it former glory. This property is being sold "As Is, Where Is".
5 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $380,000
The rottweiler was subsequently seized by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter, the police department said.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
A coaching giant: Anchored by his Valley values, Waynesboro native Kenny Brooks finds success at Virginia Tech
You can take Kenny Brooks out of Waynesboro, but not the Waynesboro out of Kenny Brooks.
A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College has ongoing mental health issues and needed help, his mother said in an interview Wednesday as her son made his first appearance in court.
A Chesapeake man received a 10-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to charges arising from an accident last April that killed Waynesboro civic icon Anne Seaton.
A VDOT contractor was rear-ended while stationary in the left northbound lanes of I-81.
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
Fishburne's wrestling coach Terry Waters surpasses 400 career victories, will be inducted into Hall of Fame
Having just surpassed the 400-career win mark, Fishburne Military School's wrestling coach Terry Waters continues to make a lasting impact in the Shenandoah Valley.
No one will be going undefeated in Shenandoah District boys basketball this season.