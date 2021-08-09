5 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $389,000

 Skip to main content
THIS GORGEOUS TOWNHOME LOCATED IN SPRING LAKES IS JUST WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR IN A HOME. BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED WITH A OPEN FLOOR PLAN HAVING HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, FULL FINISHED BASEMENT, LARGE DECK AND SO MUCH MORE. WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, A LARGE FAMILY/REC. ROOM THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR EVEREONE. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS AWESOME HOME. THE CLUBHOUSE, SWIMMING POOL, WALKING TRAILS AND PONDS ARE AVAILABLE FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. MAKE SURE YOU SEE OUR BONUS ROOM YOU WILL BE SUPRISED!!!!!

