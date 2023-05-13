Not even 5 years old, this home has so much to offer to the buyer who wants big bedrooms, a main level primary suite (with an amazing closet!), attached garage, fenced yard, and upgraded interior including brand new luxury vinyl plank & carpet. And yet, there's more! The back porch is not only covered but screened in to entertain guests or enjoy your morning coffee. The primary suite has a walk-in tiled shower and dreamy closet. On the first floor you've got an open floor plan from the stone fireplace in the living room to the oversized corner pantry and huge breakfast bar island, with bedrooms on both sides of the home totaling 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms just on the main level including the primary suite. Upstairs you'll find the other 2 bedrooms that share an additional bathroom. Your main level laundry/mud room gives space for storage and a drop zone. Anyone who enjoys exercise or a playground will appreciate having a school so close by. From the high ceilings to mountain views this property truly has it all. Come see for yourself!