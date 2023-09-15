Wowie, just in time before the holidays! Look no further because this is the one that you have been waiting for! It has been completely renovated with all new flooring, paint, light fixtures, door knobs, bathrooms, kitchen, the renovation list goes on & on. This home boast a little over 2700 sq. ft. of finished living space just on the first & second floor, with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, bonus rooms off of the upstairs bedrooms to use for whatever fits your life style, plus this home sits on 3.2 acres for just $649,900. Also, if you don't want to do stairs everyday, no worries, as this home has all you will need on the first floor. You will fall in love with the barn doors, amazing master bedroom with an en-suite and to the attention to detail. Wait, did I mention the basement has a large family room with a fireplace, a half bathroom so you don't have to run upstairs, a second laundry room, & a two car garage. If tucked back with privacy is what you desire, well you have come to the right place, as there are no houses in view. Your views consist of mountains, pastures & woods. Seems too good to be true, but you can have all of this & be in Riverheads school district. You won't find anything else to compare to this hidden gem!