FRESH MODERN FARMHOUSE REVEALED! Effectively NEW FIVE BEDROOM HOME nestled into a beautiful established STUARTS DRAFT neighborhood. The open concept living provides flow for conversation and natural light. The custom kitchen with painted maple cabinetry and QUARTZ countertops extend into the dining area, providing extensive buffet space and storage. (insert holiday gatherings here) The main floor primary bedroom has a high end en suite bath; including dual vanities, custom tiled walk in shower, and huge walk in closet. There are four additional bedrooms and two additional full baths that offer flexibility for home offices, gym, playrooms, class rooms, etc. The outdoor space is equally impressive with a 30 foot deck, mature landscaping, garden shed, and fully fenced yard to contain the pups and toddlers. Quality of finishes and pride in craftmanship shows in this Turner Turn Key Home offering! owner agent
5 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $339,490
