Welcome to this inviting, comfortable 5 bedroom 3 bath, 2100 sq. ft. home in lovely Stoney Run! This home offers so much for those who need lots of space. The new owners need not do a thing; it is in beautiful move-in condition. Quality construction with an all brick foundation. The spacious living room offers a light-filled cathedral ceiling, gas log FP, newly added wainscot feature wall, fresh paint and gorgeous hardwood flooring. The hardwood flooring continues in the dining room, kitchen and hallway. From the pretty kitchen step onto an elevated low maintenance composite deck offering lovely, peaceful Blue Ridge Mtn. views. The deck is ideal for grilling and outdoor dining. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and oversized bath with a whirlpool tub, stand alone shower, and large double bowl vanity. All main level bedrooms feature ceiling fans. The lower level features two more bedrooms or are ideal as a game room and home office. The oversized 2-car garage offers built-in cabinetry for extra storage. This home boasts an efficient heat pump system with propane gas back-up furnace for colder weather. The pretty yard features handsome vinyl fencing. The firepit is the perfect gathering spot for cool evenings and s'mores.
5 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $339,900
