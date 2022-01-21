5 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $725,000

Tremendous investment opportunity $7290 per month income on a fully leased turn key property with many recent updates. Highly visible location in the heart of downtown STUARTS DRAFT. Property consists of 9 COMMERCIAL SPACES AND 5 RESIDENTIAL ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS all fully leased (bakery, Hair salons, Tatoo Parlor, Insurance agent) . GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. $7290 income per month!!! over 10% CAP with plenty of room to raise! Roof is Firestone rubber and composite shingle on rental house. Many recent updates including HVAC systems, flooring and paint to many of the units within last 3 years. Ask for full list of updates and upgrades. Large Parking Lot Off Wayne Ave and A parking lot off of Draft Ave as well. Parking to support 35+ vehicles..Many more photos of apartments and units available at request for qualified purchasers.