Tremendous investment opportunity $7290 per month income on a fully leased turn key property with many recent updates. Highly visible location in the heart of downtown STUARTS DRAFT. Property consists of 9 COMMERCIAL SPACES AND 5 RESIDENTIAL ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS all fully leased (bakery, Hair salons, Tatoo Parlor, Insurance agent) . GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. $7290 income per month!!! over 10% CAP with plenty of room to raise! Roof is Firestone rubber and composite shingle on rental house. Many recent updates including HVAC systems, flooring and paint to many of the units within last 3 years. Ask for full list of updates and upgrades. Large Parking Lot Off Wayne Ave and A parking lot off of Draft Ave as well. Parking to support 35+ vehicles..Many more photos of apartments and units available at request for qualified purchasers.
5 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $725,000
Fishburne's wrestling coach Terry Waters surpasses 400 career victories, will be inducted into Hall of Fame
Having just surpassed the 400-career win mark, Fishburne Military School's wrestling coach Terry Waters continues to make a lasting impact in the Shenandoah Valley.
It is hard to describe how dysfunctional the Staunton City Council appears to be to those watching it's handling of the courthouse.
"This team has been the bridesmaid all year, but never the bride," said FDHS head coach Gary Kinzer. "Today, we finally got married."
The Little Giants staged an epic fourth-quarter comeback Friday night.
Trailing by seven at the half, Wilson Memorial exploded offensively in the second half en route to a 68-54 victory over Riverheads on Friday night.
The applicants are Carolyn S. Bragg, Lauren L. Griffin, Douglas C. Ramsey and Stephen P. Troxell.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued nine executive orders and two executive directives on Saturday. Among other things, the actions end statewide mask mandates in public schools, rescind the statewide COVID vaccine mandate for state workers and curtail how schools can teach students about racism.
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
Ben Cline will be up for reelection, and regardless of who his opponent might be, the best thing that could happen to us is for Cline to be defeated.
Pressure defense plus quality shooting was the recipe for success in the first half for the Green Hornets.