Gorgeous custom built home 15 minutes from Staunton offers all the amenities you could ask for close at hand while maintaining privacy and seclusion on 8.77 acres. This thoughtfully designed large family home has so much to offer inside and out, from the stunning hardwood floors, ambient lighting on the staircase and custom bathroom vanities, to the seasonal English gardens surrounding the home. Enjoy your morning coffee with a stroll through your beautifully landscaped yard, taking in the stunning mountain views from the hilltop behind the home. This home has poured concrete and insulated basement walls, pre plumbed for a bathroom in the basement as well. This house has so much to offer already, but also holds tons of potential to make it your own. The back porch could easily be screened in to enjoy year round, and the large heated, walk-out basement with insulated, concrete panels and beautiful french doors is ready to be finished, adding even more living space to this already expansive home! This home was so lovingly cared for, it feels almost new! Currently using Dish Network, Starlink internet will be available late summer 2021. Middle of Nowhere Internet allows for gaming and quick download speeds.
5 Bedroom Home in Swoope - $575,000
