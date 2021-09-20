 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $134,900

Elegant Florence Avenue Beauty available for FIRST TIME EVER! This 1918 Home has been in same family since built! Incredible wood work, hardwood floors, AWESOME detached garage. Fantastic huge front porch, period perfect details throughout home just waiting for your touch! Home is ready for your upgrades! RARE Well priced opportunity to have a home with a significant amount of square footage AND beautiful historic architectural details!

