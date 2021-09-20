Elegant Florence Avenue Beauty available for FIRST TIME EVER! This 1918 Home has been in same family since built! Incredible wood work, hardwood floors, AWESOME detached garage. Fantastic huge front porch, period perfect details throughout home just waiting for your touch! Home is ready for your upgrades! RARE Well priced opportunity to have a home with a significant amount of square footage AND beautiful historic architectural details!
5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $134,900
The two have both been charged with a single count of felony abuse and neglect of a child, while the search for three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell continues.
Chesapeake man indicted in connection with drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton
Sean Brandon Webster, 22, of Chesapeake, was indicted Monday by the grand jury on charges of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
For the second time, a cement statue of an angel that stands in front of the gravestones of Kathy Sprouse and Scott Campbell at Augusta Memorial Park has been stolen.
Stuarts Draft went toe-to-toe with Riverheads in the first half Friday night, but the Gladiators cranked up their running game in the second half.
Retired resident Virginia Hanifl recently achieved her goal of walking through every street in the city of Waynesboro.
Virginia State Police say charges are pending an investigation.
During Monday's city council meeting, Mayor Bobby Henderson stated that the proposed animal ordinance would no longer be voted on at the end of the month and is being re-evaluated.
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.
With election wins, Va. Republicans could pass laws restricting abortion. The race for lieutenant governor is key.
If Republicans are successful in the fall election, they could pass new laws restricting abortion in Virginia, something groups opposed to abortion would welcome, while Democrats are raising alarm.
Rockbridge County’s football team is not afraid to put the ball in the air.